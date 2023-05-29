Watch: Fire breaks out at Kalyaninagar IT park building in Pune
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 29, 2023 01:15 PM 2023-05-29T13:15:50+5:30 2023-05-29T13:16:45+5:30
Earlier today, a fire erupted at an IT park building situated in the Kalyaninagar area of the city. Fire brigade officials have reported that the Marie Gold IT Park in Kalyaninagar was the site of the fire incident. The fire brigade successfully rescued four individuals who were stranded on the building's terrace, but there are concerns that others may still be trapped inside.
पुण्यातील कल्याणीनगरला आयटी कंपनीत भीषण आग, कर्मचाऱ्यांना बाहेर काढण्यासाठी प्रयत्न सुरू #Pune #firebrigade pic.twitter.com/Kl0mGFKYOi— Lokmat (@lokmat) May 29, 2023
Reports indicate that a fire broke out in the Marisoft building, which houses multiple business offices. The cause of the fire remains uncertain at this time. The fire brigade team has promptly arrived at the scene, and rescue operations are currently in progress. Further information is yet to be provided as the situation unfolds.