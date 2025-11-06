'Won’t Allow a Khan as Mumbai Mayor’: BJP’s Ameet Satam Sparks Row After Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Win

After Zohran Mamdani became the first South Asian, Muslim and youngest in a century to helm the administration of New York City, Mumbai BJP chief stirred political row after he voters ahead of local body polls, urging them to “stay cautious” and not elect a Muslim to power ahead of the civic polls.

In a social media post, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam said, "We will not allow a Khan to become mayor." Satam is also the MLA from Andheri West.Claiming it an alleged attempt by the Maha Vikas Aghadi to incite ‘vote jihad’ in Mumbai, Satam called on people to remain cautious against the politics seen in New York City.

“Just as the colour of some international cities is changing, after seeing the surnames of some mayors and witnessing the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s vote jihad, it seems necessary to stay cautious in the context of Mumbai! If someone tries to impose a ‘Khan’ on Mumbai, it will not be tolerated! Wake up Mumbaikars," he said on X.

Responding to the Andheri West MLA’s remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey told ANI, “Ameet Satam’s mental state has deteriorated. From the day he became president, he realised he was about to be wiped out. That’s why he’s been making bizarre statements about the mayor of Mumbai from day one."

The remarks come ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, delayed since 2022, now scheduled by the Supreme Court for January 31, 2026. The polls are expected to witness a fierce contest between the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.