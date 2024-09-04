Air India Express Ground Staff Assaulted by Female Passenger at Mumbai Airport

A female passenger assaulted a female staff member at the Air India Express counter at Mumbai airport on Sunday. The passenger was subsequently handed over to the police, according to a source.

On 1st September, a passenger at Mumbai airport misbehaved with a staff member of our Ground Operations partner. The Duty Manager promptly notified CISF, and the passenger was handed over to the police in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures, said Air India Express Spokesperson.

The source in the know said passengers and staff involved were females. An argument broke out between the passenger and staff over priority boarding when the female passenger was asked to wait while another traveler completed their check-in process. Upset by the delay, the passenger became abusive and reportedly assaulted the airline staff.

Reacting to the incident, the airline said, “Air India Express reiterates its zero-tolerance approach to any behaviour that jeopardises the safety and well-being of our guests and employees, and those of our partners”.