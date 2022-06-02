As Mumbai’s Covid cases rise, BMC on alert mode

The number of corona patients in Mumbai has been increasing since last week, we have been dealing with covid situation for the last two years. We have asked all the hospitals to prepare for the review. The Jumbo Covid Center and other major hospitals have also been alerted, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Sanjeev Kumar.

BMC is on alert mode against the backdrop of increasing corona cases in Mumbai. Giving more information, he said, "We have also reviewed the health department. We have taken mosquito control measures in place of government and semi-government institutions. We have also asked to increase testing."

Mumbai has seen an over five-fold increase in daily Covid-19 cases in the past one month, but it has the full capacity to handle these cases. We have a meeting with the health department, with the dean. At present, 8,000 corona tests are being conducted in Mumbai every day, which will have to be increased. At present, 95 to 96 percent patients are asymptomatic, while 16 to 17 patients are hospitalized. We have sent samples for genome sequencing and reports will come in 2 to 3 days.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar said that we all need to wear masks to avoid spread of covid.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed concern over the increasing number of corona cases in the state including Mumbai. He said it was a matter of concern as the number of coronavirus cases was increasing. It is necessary to use a mask. He said the state government was keeping an eye on the situation. Ajit Pawar also said that considering the past experience, all the concerned officers and agencies have been instructed to remain vigilant.