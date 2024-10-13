Baba Siddique Last Rites: Mortal Remains of NCP Leader Brought to His Bandra Residence In Mumbai (Watch Video)

The mortal remains of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique were brought to his residence in Bandra earlier today. His untimely death has left the political community in shock, following his assassination on Saturday, October 12.The last rites will be performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan, located in Marine Lines, Mumbai. The funeral is scheduled for 8:30 PM tonight, where family members, political leaders, and supporters are expected to pay their final respects to the veteran politician.

His assassination, reportedly was carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has drawn widespread condemnation. Police have launched a massive investigation to track down the remaining suspects involved in the murder. The crime branch took over the probe and is investigating the angles of business rivalry, contract killing, and threat over a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project. The officials in a recent development confirmed that two of the assailants have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for the third alleged accused in the case.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar announced on Sunday that five teams have been dispatched to various states to investigate the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. He stated that the details of who was behind the incident would be revealed within 2-3 days. Pawar visited Cooper Hospital, where Baba Siddique's body was shifted for a post-mortem, and met with his son, Zeeshan Siddique. Speaking to the media, he expressed disbelief over the incident. "I cannot believe what happened yesterday in Mumbai. Baba Siddique was one of our leaders, a three-time MLA, and had served as a minister. The police acted swiftly, and two arrests have already been made.

Five teams are now working across different states to uncover who ordered the murder and who is behind this. "The three accused in the murder of Baba Siddique received their weapons just days before the shooting and were paid Rs 50,000, according to TV reports. The police have seized the weapon. The shooters had been staying in a rented house in Kurla for the past 25-30 days, paying Rs 14,000 per month. The accused surveyed the shooting location as well as Siddique's home and office well in advance, according to Mumbai police.