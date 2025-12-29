BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Police on High Alert Ahead of Civic Polls, Warn Against Rumours and Misinformation

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections approaching, the Mumbai Police have stepped up preparations to maintain law and order in the city and adopted a strict and proactive stance. The police have issued a clear warning that any attempt to spread rumours, circulate misleading information or exert pressure on voters during the election period will not be tolerated.

Special Social Media Monitoring Team

To prevent the spread of fake and misleading content on social media during the elections, the police administration will soon appoint a special officer to closely monitor online platforms. The officer will keep a strict watch on activities on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. If any YouTuber or social media user is found spreading false information, indulging in blackmail or targeting any particular community or group, strict legal action will be taken with the help of the Cyber Cell.

Tight Security and Strict Enforcement

According to senior police officials, additional police force will be deployed across Mumbai during the election period. Patrolling will be intensified in sensitive areas, while polling and counting centres will be placed under tight security. All police leaves have been cancelled for this period. A ‘zero tolerance’ policy will be enforced against those violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Two Cases Registered for Code of Conduct Violations

Since the announcement of the elections, two cases have already been registered in Mumbai for violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The administration has directed officials to take immediate action against violators without any delay.

The police have appealed to citizens not to believe rumours and to cooperate with the authorities to ensure peaceful and fair polling.