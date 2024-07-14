Mumbai: Businessman, Andhra YouTuber Booked for Trespassing Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding at Jio World Convention Center

Two suspects have been booked for allegedly trespassing at the wedding venue of entrepreneurs Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. Police said the two were detained by security personnel at the venue and allowed to leave after serving a notice.

According to the police, the suspects have been identified as Lukman Mohammad Shafi Shaikh (28) and Venkatesh Narsaiah Aluri (26), who were caught in two separate incidents. Shaikh is a businessman by profession, while Aluri is a YouTuber from Andhra Pradesh. An officer said both suspects claimed they had come to witness the royal wedding ceremony. Aluri claimed he wanted to record the entire royal wedding ceremony on his camera and showcase it on his channel. At around 10:30 am on Friday, security guard Akash Yewaskar and his colleague spotted Aluri roaming near Pavilion 1 of the center.

An officer said, "Later, two security personnel interrogated him, and after initially giving vague answers, Aluri identified himself as a YouTuber and revealed that he was from Andhra Pradesh." It was also discovered that Aluri had attempted to enter the event venue illegally through Gate No. 23 but was denied entry as he did not have an invitation. Later, he somehow managed to enter through Gate No. 19. After security personnel caught Aluri, he was asked to leave but kept bothering the security personnel, after which Aluri was brought to the police station.

Similarly, on Saturday at around 2:40 am, Shaikh was caught by security personnel on the first floor of the Jio World Center during a routine check.

"A security guard saw him roaming suspiciously and then checked if he had any invitations. When he did not have one, he was handed over to the security manager. He revealed that he is a resident of Palghar and had illegally entered through Gate No. 10," an officer said. Shaikh was then asked to leave the premises, but after not following the instructions, he was handed over to the BKC police.

A police officer stated, "Cases have been registered against both under sections related to trespassing, and they have been issued notices."