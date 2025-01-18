Contaminated Water in Mumbai: Ghatkopar Residents Falling Ill Due to Dirty Drinking Water Supply

Over 2,000 in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area have been facing contaminated water for the past few days. However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has dined the claim and said fit to drink. According to the TOI report, residents of Kalpataru Aura are battling for clean drinking water as contaminated water flows through their taps.

Several residents also complain of falling ill due to tainted water, with some admitted to hospitals. Schoolchildren are unable to attend their regular classes and miss their ongoing exams due to illness in some cases.

BMC collected water samples after complaints from residents in the area. The results from the municipal water testing laboratory reported to be normal and water is fit for consumption, BMC denied any contamination in water supply in the area.

Former Ghatkopar corporator Pravin Chheda said he advised the residents to run camera surveillance through the water and sewerage pipes. Sachin Tarkar, BMC assistant engineer of N Ward's working department, said that there is no problem in the municipal water supply.