Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Amit Shah Visits Mumbai’s Iconic Ganesh Pandal to Offer Prayers (Watch Video)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Saturday, August 30, 2025, to seek blessings during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Amit Shah was joined by his son, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, and other family members. He offered prayers at the iconic pandal and took part in the rituals, joining thousands of devotees who thronged the site for the festival.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with his son ICC chairman Jay Shah and the rest of the family, has the darshan of Lord Ganesh at Lalbaugcha Raja and offers prayers here. pic.twitter.com/3uawryruPB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

Earlier, Amit Shah visited the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to pay respects to Lord Ganesh. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present during the visit.

Ganeshotsav is being celebrated across Maharashtra with rituals, music and decorations. The 10-day festival marks the arrival of Lord Ganpati into homes and public pandals. Devotees throng pandals and neighbourhood shrines to pray for peace, prosperity and new beginnings.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati pandals. It draws millions of devotees every year. Bollywood and sports celebrities, businessmen, politicians, and other public figures visit the pandal during the festival.