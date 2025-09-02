Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Charan Sparsh and Mukhdarshan Queues to Close Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi, Check Date and Time Here

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has announced that darshan queues for devotees will be closing in preparation for the idol’s immersion. To ensure that the immersion ceremony takes place in an organized manner, access to the darshan area will gradually be restricted. The Charan Sparsh (holy feet touch) queue will be the first to close on Thursday, 04-09-2025, from 11:59 pmand the queue for “Mukh Darshan” (idol viewing) will be closed from Friday, 05-09-2025, at 11:59 pm. These steps are being taken to manage the large crowds and maintain smooth arrangements before the farewell rituals.

The revered Lalbaugcha Raja, popularly known as the King of Lalbaug, is considered a wish-fulfilling deity and attracts lakhs of devotees every year. People from across India wait patiently in serpentine queues for hours to seek his divine blessings and present their heartfelt prayers. With just two days remaining before the idol’s visarjan, emotions are running high among devotees. On Anant Chaturdashi, a grand immersion procession will be carried out with traditional music, dance, and chanting. To facilitate this farewell, darshan access will close, ensuring that rituals proceed without interruption.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the joyous ten-day festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, is now underway across India, radiating devotion and splendor. Thousands of worshippers have journeyed to Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, drawn to the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to take part in the ceremonies and receive blessings. At the pandal, the turnout has been immense as devotees crowd for darshan and special rituals. The atmosphere resonates with heartfelt chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” expressing both fervent faith and festive spirit.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a huge crowd of devotees gathered to seek blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja pic.twitter.com/9F1vIrn5dG — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025

As the celebrations reach their crescendo on Anant Chaturdashi, devotees will escort the idols through a spirited procession for Ganesh Visarjan—ritually immersing them in water bodies like rivers, lakes, or the sea. The festival honors Lord Ganesha as the symbol of wisdom, prosperity, and intellect—a divine bringer of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Across homes and community pandals, beautifully adorned idols stand, daily aartis are offered, and traditional sweets—especially modaks, believed to be Ganesha’s favorite—are lovingly prepared and shared.

In Mumbai, the revered Lalbaugcha Raja idol will be immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty, continuing its time-honored tradition.