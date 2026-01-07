Maharashtra Cyber Steps Up Social Media Monitoring Ahead of Municipal Elections

With the municipal corporation elections in view, Maharashtra Cyber has intensified its surveillance of social media platforms. Since the announcement of the elections, more than 30 messages and posts are being flagged daily for having the potential to disturb law and order or harm communal harmony. The Maharashtra Cyber team is promptly identifying such content and taking necessary action.

Maharashtra Cyber’s monitoring cell is currently operating in full alert mode. Teams have been mobilised on a large scale and equipped with the latest global tools and technologies. Specialised software, including Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based systems, is being used to monitor social media activity.

Through these tools, posts and comments that are inflammatory, defamatory or capable of disrupting communal harmony are being proactively identified. Maharashtra Cyber is adopting a two-pronged approach in dealing with such cases. In less serious matters, users are issued legal warnings, which are sent directly to their personal message inboxes. In most instances, users voluntarily delete the objectionable post or comment after receiving the warning.

However, in serious cases where there is a clear threat to communal harmony, strict action is being taken. This includes registration of FIRs, takedown of objectionable content and deactivation of the concerned social media accounts.

According to Maharashtra Cyber ADG Yashasvi Yadav, the Election Commission regularly issues directions to closely monitor social media during elections. Acting on these instructions, the cyber team is working proactively, and the efforts are yielding positive results.

At present, around 30 to 40 posts that could potentially disturb communal harmony are being detected every day. These posts are immediately removed, users are identified, and depending on the gravity of the offence, they are either warned or booked under relevant sections of the law. Maharashtra Cyber has said that this heightened monitoring will continue throughout the election period to ensure peace and maintain law and order on social media platforms.