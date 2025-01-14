Makar Sankranti 2025: Mumbai Police Register 19 Cases Against Illegal Use and Sale of Nylon Manja in Past 3 Days

Mumbai Police conducted a special drive against the use of illegal nylon manja from January 10 to January 13, 2025. During this operation, 19 cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti 2025: Tips to Protect Bikers from Fatal Injuries Caused by Manja and Kite Strings.

As part of the crackdown, 19 individuals were either arrested or issued notices. The police also seized nylon manja and related materials worth Rs 35,350. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to curbing the sale and use of nylon manja, which poses a serious threat to public safety and the environment.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Promotes Safe Makar Sankranti with 'No Manja' Message: Check Viral Post.

Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend more offenders involved in the illegal trade.