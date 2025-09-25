Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Beaten by Group at Navratri Dandiya Event at NESCO Compound in Goregaon (Watch Video)

A teenager was seriously injured in a fight at the Navratri Dandiya event at NESCO Compound in Goregaon East, Mumbai on Wednesday night, September 26. The victim, 19-year-old Jenil Barbaya, was brutally thrashed by a group of participants at the event.

Barbaya was rushed to Tunga Hospital in Malad West and was admitted to Ithe CU due to his unconsciousness. However, later doctors say he is now out of danger and conscious. According to Barbaya’s father, Rupesh, the altercation began during the Dandiya dance when one of the miscreants hit Jenil.

The dispute began when one of the miscreants hit Barbaya while playing Dandiya. When he questioned them, the group attacked him brutally, resulting in multiple head injuries, said the victim's father, Rupesh Barbaya.

𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐂𝐎 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 |

• 19 year old Jenil Barbaya has been admitted to ICU into Tunga Hospital in Goraswadi, Malad West for… pic.twitter.com/a6KyBNngVL — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 25, 2025

A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows Jenil Barbaya is seriously injured and bleeding from the nose. Chaos at the venue where several participants of the Navratri festival gathered after the violent clash.

Three youths were detained by the police shortly after the incident. As per the information shared by Mumbai News, the detained culprits escaped from the police van. More information awaited.