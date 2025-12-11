Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped After Being Intoxicated in Agripada; Accused Arrested

A man allegedly raped a 29-year-old woman after intoxicating her in Mumbai's Agripada area. The incident occurred on the interview night between Sunday (December 7) and Monday (December 8). The accused, identified as Shubham Ramnaresh Mishra, took advantage of her being alone at around 11.30 pm and 1.10 am. The accused was arrested after a complaint filed by her elder sister.

As per the complaint, the 29-year-old accused allegedly offered a drink to the victim and took her to the Agripada area, where he forced himself on her. The accused wrapped himself and the victim in a bedsheet and sexually assaulted her.

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the Agripada area. Police arrested the accused, Shubham Ramnaresh Mishra, following a complaint filed by the victim’s sister. He has been remanded to police custody until December 12: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/kZl5DZPzxl — IANS (@ians_india) December 10, 2025

Agripada Police Station registered an FIR against the accused Mishra under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. The police arrested the accused after the complaint by the victim's sister and sent the accused to police custody until December 12.