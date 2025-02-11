Mumbai: Adani Group to Set Up 1,000-Bed Hospital and Medical College in Kandivali with Rs 6,000 Crore Investment

Adani Group has revealed plans to set up 1,000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Kandivali, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The group will invest Rs 6,000 crore in these projects, which will be part of a new medical campus called 'Adani Health Cities.'

Adani Group has partnered with the US-based Mayo Clinic for the construction of its hospital. The Adani Health Campus in Mumbai will be situated in suburban Kandivali and, once completed, is set to become the largest private hospital in the city. Currently, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West holds the title of Mumbai's largest private hospital with 750 beds. Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri East, although having a capacity of 1,500 beds, is operating with just 400 beds due to ongoing legal disputes.

Adani Group has announced plans to expand its initiative by building similar health campuses in various cities across India. The group emphasized that these campuses will offer affordable, world-class medical care and education.

The Adani Health City will feature a 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospital, with provisions for 150 annual graduates, over 80 residents, and more than 40 fellows. It will also include step-down and transitional care facilities, along with cutting-edge research facilities.