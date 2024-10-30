Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: Virar and Thane Stations To Get Modern Amenities; Check Details

Stations of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project will witness SMART (Station Area Development) with modern amenities. Four of twelve stations on India’s inaugural bullet train route between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for targeted development, according to The Indian Express report.

These stations—including Virar and Thane in Maharashtra and Sabarmati and Surat in Gujarat—will be developed into vibrant activity hubs. This will enhance connectivity and provide modern amenities for travellers and nearby communities.

These stations will be developed with modern amenities with metro, bus, and taxi services, facilitating convenient transfers between various modes of transport. After the integration, travel time, congestion, and emissions will be reduced.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) and its immediate surroundings will develop the bullet train stations. The stations will have pickup and drop-off zones, parking facilities, passenger plazas, and connections to existing infrastructure.