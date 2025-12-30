Mumbai BEST Bus Accident CCTV Video: Horrific Moment When Bus Ran Over Pedestrians in Bhandup, Killing 4

Another video of moments before the tragic bus accident near Bhandup station has surfaced on social media. On Monday, December 29, 2025, a BEST bus lost control while reversing in the Bhandup West area of Mumbai at around 10:05 p.m. In this incident, four people were killed and nine others injured.

According to the reports this incident occurred when the bus driver reportedly lost control while taking reverse and rammed into people standing behind the vehicle. The CCTV footage of shop near the accident site shows people standing in line, waiting for bus to arrive. Moments later bus suddenly crashes into the crowd. In video people can be seen running into the shop to save their lives, while others were hit by the bus. The incident caused chaos at the scene.

According to the police, the bus hit 14 pedestrians in the accident. All the injured were immediately taken to the hospital, where four died during treatment. The deceased include three women and one man. The condition of the injured is serious. Regarding the BEST bus accident, DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput said that the bus driver has been taken into custody and his medical examination has been conducted. Police are investigating whether the accident was caused by speeding, brake failure, or driver negligence.