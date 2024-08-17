Mumbai: Businessman Commits Suicide in Bhendi Bazaar Office Due to Financial Crisis

A shocking incident occurred in the Bhendi Bazaar area under the jurisdiction of the Sir J.J. Marg police station, where a businessman committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. The businessman, Iqbal Mohammad Sivani (52), took his own life in his office located in Bhendi Bazaar. The Sir J.J. Marg police station has registered a case of death in this matter.

According to information provided by the police, Iqbal Mohammad Sivani shot himself in the head late Friday night in his office, resulting in his immediate death. The police have stated that he committed suicide due to financial losses and mounting debts.

Iqbal Mohammad Sivani was involved in the transport and import-export business. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. last night. Sivani's office was located in Amin Building in Bhendi Bazaar, where he ended his life. According to the police, Sivani lived with his family in Infinity Building in Mazgaon. A country-made pistol and live cartridges were recovered from the scene.

When Iqbal was alone in his cabin at the Bhendi Bazaar office, he shot himself in the head due to debt. After receiving the information, he was taken to Sir J.J. Hospital for treatment, where Dr. Nitin Kure examined him and declared him dead before admission. A panchnama (a report prepared by the police) was conducted at the suicide site, and a forensic team was called. Under the panchnama, the country-made pistol and cartridges were seized. Torn sheets of paper and other materials were also confiscated.

Statements from the deceased's wife, Almas, as well as his office staff and friends, have been recorded, and they indicated that he committed suicide due to financial difficulties. Senior Police Inspector Kaleem Sheikh of Sir J.J. Police Station stated that the body has been handed over to the relatives.