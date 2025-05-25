Mumbai College Girl’s Suicide: Police Arrest Boyfriend for Abetment

In a tragic case of suicide, the Pydhonie Police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly abetting the suicide of a college-going girl from Masjid Bunder. The girl had died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence on March 8. Following an investigation, a case was registered against her boyfriend under charges of abetment to suicide.

According to police officials, the deceased was residing in Masjid Bunder with her parents. Her father is involved in the construction business while her mother is a homemaker. The arrested accused has been identified as Soham Bengde. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that a case has been registered under BNS Section 108 (abetment to suicide) against the accused.

Sources informed that the deceased was pursuing a degree in banking from a college in Charni Road. On March 8, she returned home from college as usual. When her parents called her on the phone, she did not respond. Concerned, they contacted neighbours and asked them to check on her. Upon entering the house, neighbours discovered her hanging. She was immediately rushed to Noor Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A few days later, the girl’s parents examined the CCTV footage of their building. They noticed Soham Bengde, along with a female friend, peeking into their house premises. The family also reviewed the girl’s mobile phone, where they found multiple calls made by Bengde on the day of the incident, including numerous missed calls from his female friend.

It was also found that Bengde was well acquainted with the girl’s family. Upon further examination of the girl’s text messages, police discovered several exchanges between her and Bengde. The messages revealed that Bengde was suspicious of her alleged relationship with another boy, which had reportedly caused tension between the two.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s family and the evidence gathered, the Pydhonie Police registered a case under Section 108 of the BNS and subsequently arrested Soham Bengde on Saturday. Further investigation is underway.