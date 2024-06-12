Mumbai: Cyber Fraudster Swindles Rs 7.95 Lakh from Firm Director; Manhunt Launched

The BKC police have initiated a manhunt for a cyber fraudster who allegedly swindled Rs. 7.95 lakh from a private firm's director. The fraudster deceived the branch manager of ICICI Bank, BKC, by claiming that the director had taken an office staff member to the hospital for an emergency. To legitimize the claim, the fraudster sent a letterhead with the director's signature to the manager's phone. Believing the emergency to be genuine, the manager transferred the money without suspecting fraud. By the time the manager realized the scam and tried to halt the transaction, the funds had already been withdrawn by an account holder in Faizabad. The case has been registered at the BKC police station.

According to the police, Vishwas Patel, 39, the branch manager of ICICI Bank, BDB Batch (Bharat Diamond Bourse), BKC, Bandra (East), reported that on the afternoon of May 13, he received a call from someone claiming to be a staff member of Galaxy Diamond Pvt Ltd. The caller requested an urgent transfer of funds, stating that the director, Chiragkumar Sanghvi, needed the money for an emergency at the hospital. The caller also sent a request letter via WhatsApp.

Despite initial reservations due to procedural concerns, the manager was persuaded by the caller's insistence on the emergency's urgency. The WhatsApp message included a request letter from the number +918957219741, with instructions to transfer Rs. 7.95 lakh to Akhilesh Kumar, along with the necessary account and IFSC details. The letterhead bore signatures of Sanghvi and his wife, convincing the manager of its authenticity. Consequently, the manager processed the transaction.

The fraud was discovered on May 18 when an accountant from Galaxy Diamond Pvt. Ltd. visited the branch to inquire about the transaction. Upon learning that no such request was made, the manager contacted Sanghvi, who confirmed that he had not sent the request and was not in the city at the time. It became clear that an unknown individual had impersonated Sanghvi and used the company's letterhead to perpetrate the fraud. Further investigation revealed that the account was based in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, and the funds were withdrawn on the same day. The police are currently gathering technical evidence to identify the caller, according to Inspector Rajesh Gavli of the BKC police station.