Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Uddhav Thackeray, Family Offer Prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja (See Photos & Videos)

Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja mandals with his family to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya and Tejas. The family took part in traditional rituals and offered prayers at both iconic pandals.

Watch Videos Here:

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his family visited Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations pic.twitter.com/HHKpDgUPaf — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2025

See Pics Here:

On Wednesday, Thackeray also visited the residence of his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, at ‘Shivtirth’ in Mumbai. The families celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha in a traditional manner.

Ganeshotsav is being celebrated across Maharashtra with rituals, music and decorations. The 10-day festival marks the arrival of Lord Ganpati into homes and public pandals. Devotees throng pandals and neighbourhood shrines to pray for peace, prosperity and new beginnings.