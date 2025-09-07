Mumbai: High Tide Delays Lalbaugcha Raja Immersion Procession at Girgaon Chowpatty

The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja at Girgaon Chowpatty was delayed today owing to the sudden rise in sea tide.

The idol of Lalbaugcha Raja reached Girgaon Chowpatty this morning, but as the procession approached the raft meant to carry the idol into the deep sea, the tide water started rising rapidly. Due to the forceful waves, the wooden platform on which the idol was placed began to float, causing a mismatch between the platform and the immersion raft.

For nearly one and a half hours, the local fishermen community made continuous efforts to align the idol’s platform with the raft. However, the strong tide made it impossible to carry out the immersion.

With no other alternative, the organisers had to wait for the tide to subside. The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja will now be carried out once the sea water level recedes.