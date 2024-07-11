Mumbai Hit and Run Case: Mihir Shah Admits That He Made the Biggest Mistake of His Life, Which Ruined His Career

Mumbai police investigation has revealed that Mihir Shah, accused in the hit-and-run case, was under the influence of alcohol. On that day, Mihir consumed four large packs and four tin of beer. Initially, Mihir claimed to the police that although he was driving the car at the time of the accident, he had not consumed alcohol. However, further investigation by the Mumbai police confirmed that he was indeed intoxicated. Moreover, it was discovered that he had consumed alcohol at two different places. In his statement to the police, Mihir admitted to making the biggest mistake of his life, which ruined his career.

An officer stated that Mihir Shah had consumed a significant amount of alcohol. Mihir, along with three of his friends, went to a bar in Juhu where he consumed four packs of whisky. After drinking, Mihir dropped off his three friends, who also lived in Borivali, at their homes and then returned to his home, where he switched his car to a BMW and headed to Marine Drive.

Also Read: Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: Main Accused Mihir Shah Consumed Excessive Amount of Alcohol on Night of Incident, Says Police

Mihir stopped at a shop on the Malad highway and bought four tin of beer. According to a police officer, Mihir drank these four tin of beer in the car between Malad and Marine Drive. A police officer mentioned that initially, Rajrishi Bidawat was driving the car, but after sitting at Marine Drive for a while, Mihir decided to drive the car himself when they left to return home.

Near the Atria Mall in Worli, Mihir's car hit an Activa, and the woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, got stuck in the car's bumper and was dragged for 1.5 kilometers. Mihir stated during the interrogation that he was unaware that the woman was stuck in the bumper after hitting the Activa. He only realized something was wrong when he felt a bump near a speed breaker. When they checked, they found the woman stuck in the bumper.

Upon discovering the woman stuck, they tried to remove her, and in the process, the car's tyre went over her leg. A police officer mentioned that during questioning, Mihir expressed regret for his mistake and said that he and his family were scared, which is why they fled from their home. Mihir and his family feared that they might be attacked by people after the accident.

A police officer stated that the bar in Juhu where Mihir and his friends drank was frequented by Mihir's friend Dhruv, who assured the bar staff that all of them were over 25 years old, after which they were served alcohol. Dhruv showed his Aadhar card to the bar staff, which indicated that he was 27 years old.