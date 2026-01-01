Mumbai Horror: Woman Allegedly Mutilates Lover After Luring Him With New Year Sweets; Accused Escapes

A shocking and enraging incident came to light on New Year’s Eve in the Kalina area of Santacruz East, Mumbai, where a 25-year-old married woman allegedly mutilated the private parts of her 44-year-old lover after luring him to her house on the pretext of offering New Year sweets. The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital, while the accused woman is on the run.

According to police, the accused woman is related to the victim’s family, as she is the sister-in-law of the victim’s sister. The injured man, who has been residing in Santacruz East with his family for the past 18 years, was reportedly in a relationship with the accused for the last six to seven years. Police said the woman was repeatedly pressuring him to leave his wife and marry her, leading to frequent arguments between the two.

Fed up with the harassment, the victim had left for Bihar in November 2025. However, the accused allegedly continued to threaten him over the phone. Although he returned to Mumbai on December 19, he avoided meeting or contacting her.

On the night of December 31, around 1.30 am, the woman allegedly called the victim to her residence under the guise of giving him New Year sweets. When he arrived, her children were asleep. She allegedly asked him to remove his trousers, went into the kitchen, brought a vegetable-cutting knife and suddenly attacked his private parts.

Despite profuse bleeding, the severely injured man managed to reach his home. With the help of his son and friends, he was first taken to VN Desai Hospital and later shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment. Doctors said the injury is deep and surgical intervention may be required.

The incident has caused panic and outrage in the Kalina area. Vakola Police have registered a case under serious sections of the law and have launched a manhunt to trace the absconding accused.