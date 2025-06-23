Mumbai: Husband Kills 25-Year-Old Wife in Goregaon After She Refuses Money for Alcohol; Arrested

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in the Goregaon area on Sunday morning after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. The deceased has been identified as Gausiya Wasim Shaikh. The accused, her husband Wasim, has been arrested by the Bangur Nagar Police, who have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103.

According to police officials, Gausiya and Wasim often argued over his drinking habits. On the day of the incident, Wasim allegedly asked Gausiya for money to purchase alcohol. When she refused, he reportedly strangled her to death in a fit of rage and fled the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Bangur Nagar Police registered a murder case and began an investigation. Senior Police Inspector Anil Thakare immediately reached the spot and informed senior officials. A special team was formed to trace the accused. The team included API Sanjay Sarolkar, PSI Rathe, PSI Piyush Tare, along with officers from the detection branch and the cyber cell.

During the investigation, police learned that the accused was attempting to escape using the railway network. Surveillance was intensified across various Mumbai railway stations. Though the accused kept changing locations, he was eventually tracked and arrested near Ram Mandir Railway Station through a well-planned operation.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.