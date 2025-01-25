Mumbai: Interstate Crypto Scam Gang Busted by Amboli Police; Three Arrested

The Amboli police have uncovered a gang involved in duping people under the guise of cryptocurrency trading. Three suspects linked to the gang have been arrested from different locations. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Subhani Mohammad Umar Khan, Sahil Mustafa Qureshi, and Gufran Khan. Mohammad Subhani hails from Uttar Pradesh, Sahil from Gujarat, and Gufran from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Post-arrest, all three have been remanded to police custody by the court. This interstate gang's arrest is expected to shed light on several similar fraud cases.

According to police complaint, a 19-year-old student from Chembur, Mumbai, approached the police after falling victim to the scam. On the night of November 6, 2024, complaint called his friend Jayesh to inquire about cryptocurrency trading. Jayesh provided complaint with a contact number. When complaint contacted the person, he was informed that one cryptocurrency unit was priced at ₹87. The accused further promised a discount if complaint purchased ₹2 lakh worth of cryptocurrency. Tempted by the offer, complaint agreed to the deal.

He was asked to meet near McDonald’s on S.V. Road, Jogeshwari. As per the plan, complaint went to the location, where a man collected ₹2 lakh from him, promising to deliver the cryptocurrency. However, the man disappeared and did not return. Realizing he had been duped, complaint filed a complaint at the Amboli police station.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case of fraud and began their investigation. CCTV footage from the area and technical evidence, including mobile tracking, helped the police identify and apprehend the suspects. Mohammad Subhani, Sahil Qureshi, and Gufran Khan were nabbed from different locations. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Accused Mohammad Subhani is a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Ashrafpur Kichhauchha, Uttar Pradesh, Sahil Qureshi resides in Ahmedabad, Alifnagar Sonal Factory, Gujarat and Gufran Khan is from Shahjahanabad, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The trio was produced in the court, which remanded them to police custody. Police suspect the gang has been involved in similar scams and are investigating their criminal backgrounds to identify any other offenses committed by them.