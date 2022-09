Mumbai Local Megablock: Megablock on all three railway lines on Sunday, check details

The mega block will be taken up on Sunday (June 12) on Central Railway, Western Railway and Harbor Railway. Therefore, if you are planning to go out tomorrow, just look at the train schedule and get out, an appeal has been made by the Railways. Megablocks will be taken up on Central Railway, Western Railway and Harbor Railway for repair and technical works of railway tracks. A jumbo block has been announced at night between Vasai Road and Bhayander on the Western Railway.

Central railway line

Where - Slow route up and down from CSMT to Vidyavihar

When- Sunday from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

Harbor Way

Where - CSMT Chunabhatti, on the way down Bandra Harbor

When- Sunday 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and on Chunabhatti / Bandra-CSMT Up Harbor route from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Western Railway

Where- Up-down fast track between Vasai to Bhayander station and between Bandra to Mahim

When - Sunday night from 12.30 to 4 p.m.

