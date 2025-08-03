Mumbai Local Train Horror: Drunk Cop Harasses Women in Ladies’ Compartment, Snatches Phones When Filmed

A shocking incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon when a serving police constable was arrested for allegedly harassing women commuters inside a Mumbai local train. The accused, identified as Constable Amol Kishore Sapkale, is currently posted with the Mira Bhayander and Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate. According to eyewitnesses, Sapkale boarded the ladies’ compartment of a Borivali-Vasai slow train at Mira Road station while dressed in his khaki uniform. Passengers claimed that he was visibly drunk and began misbehaving with women soon after entering the coach, creating panic among commuters.

Several women accused the constable of inappropriate conduct, alleging that he deliberately brushed against them under the pretext of checking tickets. One passenger discreetly recorded his behaviour, capturing him staring lewdly at women in the compartment. Witnesses further revealed that Sapkale attempted to intimidate those recording him by snatching away their mobile phones. This aggressive reaction escalated the situation, leaving several passengers frightened. However, a group of women gathered courage, confronted the constable, and eventually pushed him out of the ladies’ compartment after repeated harassment.

Also Read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Set to Launch Soon, Confirms Ashwini Vaishnaw

Following the confrontation, the victims approached the station master at Vasai Road and narrated the entire ordeal. The matter was immediately escalated to the Railway Police Force, who rushed to the spot and detained the uniformed constable. An FIR was registered against him on the basis of a woman passenger’s complaint. Authorities later confirmed that Sapkale was heavily intoxicated during the incident. The shocking behaviour of a law enforcement officer, while in uniform, has triggered outrage among commuters and raised serious concerns about women’s safety on trains.

Police officials stated that Sapkale has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of outraging the modesty of women and criminal intimidation. The Railway Police emphasized that such misconduct would not be tolerated, regardless of the accused being a police officer. Investigations are underway, and officials have assured strict action against the constable. The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for stricter surveillance and safety measures in local trains, particularly inside ladies’ compartments, where women expect a secure environment.