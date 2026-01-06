Mumbai Local Train Robbery: Labourer Strangled With Belt, Rs 11,000 Stolen; 6 Arrested

A shocking incident of a film-style robbery inside a running local train on Mumbai’s Central Railway line has raised serious concerns over passenger safety. In a daring daylight crime, a group of miscreants allegedly strangled a young labourer with a belt and robbed him of ₹11,000 in cash inside a crowded local train. Owing to the victim’s courage and swift police action, all six accused were arrested by the Wadala Railway Police within a few hours of the incident.

The victim has been identified as Suhel Majid Nadaf (22), while the accused have been named as Shiva Nadar alias Sahil, Salman Rakesh Sheikh, Azad Mahitaf Sheikh, Karim Suresh Sondkar alias Karim Shamim Sheikh, Amir Ali Khairul Ali and Rehan Qurban Ali Sheikh. According to railway police, several of the accused are minors and are residents of the Masjid Bunder and Wadi Bunder areas.

As per Wadala Railway Police, Suhel lives with his brother in the Byculla area and earns his livelihood by selling carry bags in Mumbai. He is originally a resident of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on January 5, 2026.

On the day of the incident, Suhel boarded the first luggage coach of an Up CSMT local heading towards Panvel from Dockyard Road station to travel to Masjid Bunder for work. Between 4.10 pm and 4.15 pm, three out of five to six youths already present in the coach suddenly approached him. While two of them held him tightly, the third removed a belt from his waist, looped it around Suhel’s neck and applied pressure. Meanwhile, another accused forcibly removed ₹11,000 in cash from Suhel’s trouser pocket.

As the train reached Sandhurst Road station, all the accused jumped off the moving train and fled. Shocked and terrified, Suhel did not alight at the station and continued his journey to Masjid Bunder. After completing his work, when he returned to Sandhurst Road station, he spotted two of the accused loitering outside the station. Without wasting time, he informed the police personnel deployed there.

Acting promptly, the police apprehended the two youths on the spot and, during questioning, called their accomplices and took them into custody. All the accused were then brought to the Wadala Railway Police Station.

The Wadala Railway Police have registered a case of robbery and initiated further investigation into the matter.