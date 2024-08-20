Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Between Ambernath and Karjat Suspended Amid Protest Over Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case

Train services have been suspended on the Central line between Ambernath and Karjat due to a rail roko protest at Badlapur station over a sexual assault case of 4-year girls in the school toilet. An angry mob, along with parents, took to the street as well as the local railway station, demanding the death penalty for the accused.

Stone pelting at the Badlapur station was also reported during the wee hours on Tuesday, due to which long-distance trains were cancelled on the route and diverted to several other routes, said Central Railway (CR). Local trains also halted trains beyond Ambernath station.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila said that train traffic was affected since 10 am on Tuesday, August 20, as protestors occupied railway tracks at the Badlapur station. Train services are available from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) up to Ambernath.

"The Central Railways traffic was affected since 10:00 am today morning as the agitators have occupied the railway tracks at the Badlapur railway station...We have been able to run trains only from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus upto Ambernath and the services between Ambernath and Karjat are completely suspended. Long-distance train services of mail express trains are being run via diverted routes...We request the agitators to kingly help out central railway and all the commuters who have been stranded for quite some duration now and to restore the normal movement of central railway," CPRO said.