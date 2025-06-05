Mumbai: Man Booked by CSMT Railway Police for Forging MP’s Signature to Obtain Railway Tickets Under Quota

The CSMT Railway Police has registered a case against a man for allegedly forging the signature of Bhivandi MP Suresh Mhatre, also known as Balya Mama, in an attempt to procure railway tickets under the Member of Parliament (MP) quota. The accused has been identified as Syed Ejaz. The case was filed following a complaint by the MP’s personal assistant, Akash Patil, and further investigation is underway.

According to officials, the accused submitted a forged recommendation letter addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking two tickets on the Devagiri Express under the MP quota. The letter was received by the Assistant Manager of the Central Railway’s reservation department on 30 May, requesting tickets for a 31 May journey from Mumbai to Nanded.

The fraudulent letter had been dropped in the railway’s official confirmation dropbox and bore the name and signature of MP Suresh Mhatre. However, railway officials grew suspicious of the letter’s language and formatting. Upon verification with the MP’s aide, Akash Patil, it was revealed that the letter was handwritten, while official communications from the MP’s office are typically typed by his staff.

Further scrutiny revealed several inconsistencies in the letter, including questionable details related to the MP’s name, signature, and correspondence record. At the time the letter was dated, MP Mhatre was reportedly abroad. Upon his return, he confirmed that both the letter and signature were forged.

CSMT Railway Police has booked Syed Ejaz under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita— Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), and 340(2). Authorities are also probing whether the accused had made similar attempts in the past or is connected to a larger forgery racket.

The case has brought attention to the potential misuse of the special railway quota allotted to MPs, where they can recommend tickets for passengers. It also highlights the need for greater vigilance among railway officials when handling such recommendation letters. Currently, all documents linked to the accused are being examined, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation.