Mumbai Man Loses ₹4.31 Lakh After Clicking on Girl’s Photo from Unknown WhatsApp Number

Cybercriminals have recently started using fake government-like links to trick people, and now a new fraud method involving a woman’s photo has surfaced. Scammers are sending attractive images with hidden malware or viruses, allowing them to gain full access to a victim’s phone. In one such case in Chunabhatti, a businessman’s bank account was emptied within just three minutes after he received a woman’s photo. Bhoiwada Police have registered a case. Authorities have warned citizens not to download APK files sent via WhatsApp, Telegram, SMS or email, as these can steal bank details and personal data.

The businessman received a call on November 14 from an unknown number claiming a girl’s photo had been sent, and payment was required. He ignored the call, but shortly after, a picture of a woman appeared on his WhatsApp along with repeated phone calls. Soon, OTP messages began arriving, raising suspicion. When he contacted customer care, he discovered that ₹4.31 lakh had been withdrawn within minutes despite not sharing any OTP or password. Police later confirmed that his WhatsApp account had been hacked, and an investigation is underway.

Also Read: 50-Year-Old Doctor from Rajasthan Lifts India to Victory with Three Gold Medals

Cyber experts warn that fraudsters have now moved beyond link-based scams and are using new tricks to steal money and personal information. Citizens are advised to remain cautious and only download apps from official stores like Google Play or Apple App Store. If affected, victims should immediately report the matter to the national helpline 1930 or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. Suspicious calls or messages can also be reported through the Chakshu portal. Authorities continue to urge people to stay alert and avoid falling into such traps.