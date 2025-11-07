Mumbai Metro Fare Likely to Rise as State Seeks Centre’s Nod to Form Fare Committee

The Maharashtra government has announced the construction of a new railway line from Andheri West to Dahisar. A proposal to form a fare determination committee for Metro Line 7 (Gundavli to Dahisar) and Metro Line 2A (Andheri West to Dahisar) has been sent to the central government. As a result, metro fares are expected to increase in the coming months.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had sent a proposal to the state government in August to set up a fare determination committee. The state government approved it last month and later forwarded it to the central government’s Salt Pan Department. After receiving approval from the Centre, the committee will be formed under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge.

At present, the highest fare is charged on Mumbai’s Metro Line 1, which costs Rs 40 for a distance of 8 to 11.4 km. Metro Line 3 charges Rs 40 for a distance of 8–12 km, while MMRDA’s Metro Lines 2A and 7 charge Rs 20 for distances between 3 and 12 km. Officials said that once the fare determination committee submits its recommendations and the state government approves them, the new fares will come into effect.

The 35.1 km long metro network is operated by the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) under MMRDA. Currently, over three lakh passengers use these metro lines daily, although initial projections had estimated nine lakh commuters in the first year. Due to lower-than-expected ridership and high operating costs, the metro is facing financial losses. Authorities say the fare hike proposal aims to reduce these losses.