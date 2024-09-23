Mumbai: Police Solve Rs 8 Lakh Watch Theft Case After 7 Months

Goregaon Police finally crack the case of the Rs 8 lakh watch stolen from a film actress’ residence after 7 months. The police have arrested the housemaid working at the actress's house from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The arrested woman has been identified as Sangeeta Burman (24). According to police officials, the accused woman had been changing her location frequently over the past seven months, which made it difficult to apprehend her.

As per the details shared by the officers from Goregaon Police Station, film actress and model Ruhi Singh (32) had filed a complaint in February 2024, reporting the theft of a Rolex watch worth Rs 8 lakh from her residence. The actress suspected her maid as she had absconded soon after the incident.

After the complaint was filed, the police made multiple attempts to trace the accused maid. However, she kept changing her location, moving between Mumbra and Navi Mumbai. Eventually, under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite and Senior Police Inspector Shivalkar, the "Tadipaar" (Exile) team tracked her to Jabalpur, where she was living at her home.

API Sachin Bayes mentioned that the accused was not cooperating during interrogation, leading to her arrest. The questioning is still ongoing. The accused had been working at the actress's house in February and executed the theft after just 15 days of employment before fleeing.