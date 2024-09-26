Mumbai Rains: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Into Open Drain in Andheri (Watch Video)

MUMBAI, Maharashtra (Sept. 26, 2024) — A 45-year-old woman drowned after falling into an open drain in the MIDC area of Andheri on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. as heavy rains continued to batter Mumbai. The victim, identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad, was retrieved from the nullah by personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and taken to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Rain update: A woman died after falling into an open drain in front of #Andheri MIDC Seepze Gate No. 8 due to water filling in the drainage line. The pit was not visible and the woman fell into the drainage line. @mybmc@RoadsOfMumbaipic.twitter.com/ogoAxpYMSz — Vishal Singh (@VishooSingh) September 25, 2024

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts, warning of "extremely heavy rainfall." The alert, valid until 8:30 AM on Thursday, September 26, was upgraded from an earlier orange alert issued earlier in the day. An orange alert remains in place for Thursday.

Several suburbs of Mumbai, including Mulund, Chembur, and Ghatkopar, were severely affected by the heavy rains. Low-lying areas were inundated, and roads became impassable due to waterlogging. Local train services were also delayed due to waterlogging between Vidyavihar and Mulund stations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) advised citizens to avoid venturing outside unnecessarily and urged them to dial 1916 for emergencies. As a precautionary measure, all schools and colleges in Mumbai were declared closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

