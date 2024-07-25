Mumbai Rains: Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes Flood X After Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in City

Mumbai rains have become a reason for laughter for many in the city. Netizens are not only frustrated by the heavy rains but also find them quite funny. Mumbaikars witnessed heavy rainfall early Thursday, July 25, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city.

Flight operations at Mumbai Airport (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) have been affected by heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, resulting in flight cancellations and diversions.

Territorial rains brought Mumbai to its knees as waterlogging was reported from several low-lying areas in the city.

Netizens took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) to share memes and jokes.

People of Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan & Pune right now watching out of their windows & realising its been raining non stop since 3 consecutive days!#MumbaiRains#PuneRainspic.twitter.com/fSCF203rP4 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 25, 2024

Be careful while submitting Resume pl. pic.twitter.com/vV7ntkaeCp — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 25, 2024

KS Hosalikar, an IMD Pune scientist, also sparked a joke on its official social media handle. "25th July: Employees who mentioned in their resume that Swimming as an extracurricular activity, should report office today.- HR head," wrote Hosalikar on X.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), "Red Alert" issued by the IMD and Mumbai reginal weather department unitil at 8:30 am suggests moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. The forecast indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also very likely.



🙏 या पार्श्वभूमीवर, मुंबईकर नागरिकांना महानगरपालिका प्रशासनाकडून विनंती करण्यात येते की, कृपया आवश्यक असेल तरच घराबाहेर पडावे आणि… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2024

Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Maharashtra on Thursday and has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in several districts of the state.