Mumbai Toll Tax Exemption: Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticizes Government's 'Last-Minute Desperate Move' Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election (Watch Video)

The cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved a complete exemption of toll charges for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths entering Mumbai, effective from the night of October 12. In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the decision, stating, "This new announcement reminds us how this 'Mahajhoothi' alliance came to power through false promises and a desire to cling to power. The government launched the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' after facing a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. Now, with just hours left before the Maharashtra election process begins, this last-minute move to waive tolls reflects their desperation to remain in power."

"A new announcement has been made, and it exactly reminds us how this 'Mahajhoothi' alliance came to power by making false promises, and in greed to remain in power. The government started 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' when they faced a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. Now that few hours are left for the election process in Maharashtra to begin, in a last-minute desperate move, they have removed five tolls (complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths in Mumbai) from tonight, this shows their desperation to remain in power," said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Commuters traveling to and from Mumbai in small vehicles will enjoy toll exemptions at all five toll nakas: Dahisar, Mulund, Vashi, Airoli, and Anand Nagar. This initiative is designed to ease the financial burden on commuters and facilitate smoother travel into the city during the Diwali and upcoming festive season. However, it's important to note that the Atal Setu Bridge will not be included in this toll exemption.