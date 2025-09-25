Mumbai Traffic Update: Car Catches Fire Inside Coastal Road Tunnel; Vehicles Diverted (Watch Video)

Huge traffic was reported after a car caught fire on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Thursday morning, September 25, prompting authorities to stop traffic movement on the route. The incident occurred around 9.30 am inside the southbound tunnel of the Coastal Road.

The Mumbai Traffic Police took to social media to issue an advisory saying that the traffic heading towards south Mumbai from north of the Coastal Road Tunnel (Taddev) has been stopped for now.

Traffic Movement Is Stop At Costal Road (Tardeo) South Bound And North Bound Due To Car Fire

Traffic Movement Is Stop At Costal Road (Tardeo) South Bound And North Bound Due To Car Fire

"Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) south bound and north bound due to car fire," the Mumbai Traffic Police said on X. Due to the incident, traffic was diverted at Haji Ali and at the Worli connector.

Visuals From Inside Coastal Road Tunnel

A car caught fire inside the southbound Coastal Road tunnel.

Traffic diverted at Haji Ali & Worli Connector.

Visuals From Inside Coastal Road Tunnel

A car caught fire inside the southbound Coastal Road tunnel.

Traffic diverted at Haji Ali & Worli Connector.

Motorists, please plan your route accordingly.

A video shared on X shows a white passenger car bursting into flames inside the Coastal Road tunnel. Smoke filled the tunnel and flames could be seen coming out of the car. A video learned to be recorded from a vehicle passing through the burning car inside the tunnel.

A car caught fire at Coastal Road inside the South bound tunnel, traffic diverted to Haji Ali and at the Worli Connector by Mumbai Police

In another video shared on X, a firefighter of the Mumbai Fire Brigade is extinguishing the raging blaze which engulfed the car. It can be learned that the vehicle has been fully destroyed in the blaze.

About 30 minutes after the incident, the city traffic police department said the traffic was cleared to return to normal on the route.