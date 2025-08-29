Mumbai Water Taxi: Two Vessels to Launch on September 22, Hydrogen Boats to Follow

The Maharashtra government is preparing to introduce a new water taxi service aimed at reducing travel time between the Gateway of India and Navi Mumbai. Scheduled to begin on September 22, the initiative is expected to help ease the burden of traffic congestion in Mumbai. The service will operate between the Gateway of India or Mumbai Ferry Wharf and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). At present, commuters rely on traditional wooden boats that charge ₹100 per passenger and take more than an hour to complete the journey. In contrast, the new electric boats will reduce travel time to just 40 minutes.

According to Sohel Kazani, owner of Bharat Freight Group (BFG), which will handle the operations, two water taxis will initially be launched, as reported by the Free Press Journal. In the next phase, the service will expand to include four hydrogen-powered boats once generators are installed. Of the two taxis set for immediate operation, one is a hybrid vessel powered by solar energy, electric batteries, and a diesel backup, while the other runs entirely on electricity. Both boats have the advantage of being rechargeable in under an hour, making them highly efficient for daily operations.

Built using fibre and glass with a modern European design, the new boats offer greater stability, energy efficiency, and passenger comfort compared to existing options. Beyond enhancing convenience, the initiative is expected to reduce carbon emissions and contribute positively to the environment. BFG also plans to extend the routes beyond JNPA, connecting South Mumbai with Elephanta Caves, Belapur, Alibaug, and other harbour tourism spots. Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane earlier stated that the water taxi network will eventually be integrated with the Mumbai Water Metro, enabling faster, greener, and smoother commutes across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.