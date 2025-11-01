Mumbai Weather Update: City to Witness Unseasonal Rain Due to Depression in Arabian Sea

Mumbai saw cloudy skies with moderate rainfall on Saturday morning, November 1, after heavy showers overnight. The weather in the financial capital of India will remain wet for more days due to a depression in the Arabian Sea. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely in the city and suburbs today.

Former IMD scientist KS Hosalikar predicted cloudy skies with light rain for the next 3 to 4 hours in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

The temperature in the city is expected to remain at around 33 degrees Celsius during the afternoon, while in the evening, the temperature is expected to come down to 24 degrees Celsius. The couple of showers over the past few days have brought much-needed relief to Mumbaikars, while it has improved the air quality index (AQI).

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Konkan, North Madhya Maharashtra. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 31, 2025

Meanwhile, depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has started moving towards the Gujarat coast, prompting the weather department to issue yellow and orange alerts in some districts. On Friday, IMD reported that the cyclonic system was centred over the same region near latitude 19.4°N and longitude 69.6°E — about 190 km south-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 200 km southwest of Diu, 340 km west of Mumbai (Maharashtra), and 620 km northwest of Panjim (Goa).

According to the weather bureau, the coastal regions of Gujarat are expected to witness heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at most places in North Konkan, while many areas in South Konkan-Goa and North Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to receive similar weather, reported Live Mint.

AQI in Mumbai

Meanwhile, over air quality index (AQI) at 50 in Mumbai is under the good category on Saturday morning. Jogeshwari recorded the highest AQI at 63, while Kurla (57), Worli (60), Parel-Bhoiwada (55), Wadala Truck Terminal (57), Kandivali East (35), Deonar (40), Mumbai Airport (45), Colaba (45), and Sion (45).