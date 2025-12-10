Mumbai: Woman Who Came to File Complaint Booked for Abusing Police

Mumbai: Woman who came to file normal complaint started verbally abusing the officers creating a disturbance in police station. Malvani police have registered an FIR against a woman for creating ruckus in station. Woman, identified as Sona Zahoor Sheikh, allegedly created a disturbance by abusing police personnel, and obstructing official work.

FPJ reported that, woman came to station for normal complaint on Saturday night, but as soon as she entered she began to verbally abusing officers. When on-duty staff, including police sub-inspector Sandeep Kale, whether she wished to lodge a complaint, she allegedly grew more disruptive.

Police report that Sheikh shouted, pushed Constable Karande and Senior Inspector Vaiti, and verbally abused senior inspectors. She's accused of physically confronting officers and obstructing government work. Constable Karande filed a complaint, leading to an FIR against Sheikh under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have declared her a wanted suspect, but no arrest has been made.