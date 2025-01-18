New CCTV Video of Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Purchasing Headphones From Dadar Emerges

A new CCTV footage of Saif Ali Khan's attacker has surfaced, showing him purchasing headphones from a shop. According to reports, the CCTV video was taken at a shop named "Iqra," located near the Kabutarkhana area in Mumbai's Dadar. The footage was obtained by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch unit on Friday.

When news agency IANS asked the shopkeeper about the CCTV video, he said, "There were many officers. They didn't ask many questions but collected the CCTV footage, watched it, and left." The shopkeeper further mentioned that the customer (the accused) purchased headphones, paid Rs 100, and received Rs 50 as a change.

In another CCTV footage, the accused was seen in different clothes near Bandra Railway Station. He was walking with folded hands and appeared concerned that his image might be captured by CCTV cameras. However, his Fastrack bag revealed his identity.

After attacking Saif Ali Khan, the accused stayed in the Bandra area for nearly five hours. The CCTV footage that surfaced was recorded at 7:00 am.