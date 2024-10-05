PM Modi In Maharashtra: 12,500 Women Depart in 260 Buses from Bhiwandi to Attend Prime Minister's Rally

In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Thane, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation has organized the departure of around 12,500 women in 260 buses to attend the rally. The corporation has ensured comprehensive arrangements, including food and beverage provisions, as well as the deployment of two ambulances to address any health concerns during the event. These women, expressing their hopes, mentioned that several schemes have been launched for their welfare, and they wish for these initiatives to continue permanently. Many also shared their eagerness to hear the speeches and thoughts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a tour of Maharashtra on Saturday, where he will inaugurate the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3, the city's first fully underground metro line. The Prime Minister will also preside over the inauguration and Bhoomipujan of other development projects in Mumbai.A 12.69-kilometre stretch of the Mumbai Metro Line 3, between Aarey JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), will be partially opened.The event will be attended by Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with other dignitaries.

Also Read: PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister Performs Puja at Jagdamba Mata Temple in Poharadevi (Watch Video)

PM Modi will arrive at the BKC metro station for the flagging-off ceremony of Line 3 and will experience a ride from BKC to Santacruz metro station before returning to BKC. During the journey, he will interact with Laadki Bahin beneficiaries, students, and workers aboard the train.The Prime Minister will also launch a mobile app, MetroConnect3, designed to enhance the travel experience with modern features.A coffee table book showcasing the journey of Mumbai's underground metro will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister. The book contains a collection of stunning visuals that chronicle the metro's development.

