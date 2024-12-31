Samruddhi Highway Traffic: Over 50 Vehicles Suffer Tyre Bursts After Passing Over Iron Board on Mumbai-Nagpur Highway (Watch Video)

A shocking incident occurred on the Samruddhi Highway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur, where more than 50 cars and cargo trucks had their tyres punctured in the same area on Sunday night, December 29. The cause of this chaos was an iron board lying on the road, which led to multiple tyre bursts. This has raised serious questions about the safety and maintenance of this expressway.

The incident occured near the Malegaon and Vanoja toll plaza areas in Washim district of Maharashtra. Around 10 pm on December 29, several vehicles drove over the iron board, resulting in burst tyres. This caused numerous four-wheelers and goods vehicles to come to a standstill at different points, creating a traffic jam on the highway.

What is particularly alarming is that, despite this being an expressway where tolls are heavily charged, no immediate help was available for stranded passengers. Many were left stranded overnight without assistance, causing frustration and concern among commuters.

Watch: Several Vehicles Stranded on Samruddhi Highway

Authorities are investigating whether the iron board fell accidentally or was deliberately placed on the road. This incident adds to the growing concerns about the safety of the Samruddhi Highway, which has already been marred by accidents, including tyre bursts and luxury buses catching fire. While the highway was envisioned to facilitate smooth travel, incidents like these are raising serious doubts about its safety and maintenance.