Thane to NMIA in 30 Minutes: Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹6,363 Crore Elevated Road Project

The Maharashtra cabinet, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the construction of a 25-kilometre elevated road that will directly link Thane to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The project, which carries a budget of ₹6,363 crore, will be developed by CIDCO under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Designed as a six-lane corridor with six interchanges, the road will allow vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 100 km/hr. Once completed, it is expected to cut travel time between Thane and NMIA from around 90 minutes to just 30 minutes.

The Cabinet has also cleared land acquisition along the corridor for commercial purposes while permitting CIDCO to use government-owned land beneath the road at minimal costs. Authorities have highlighted that toll charges on the elevated road will be higher than existing rates on the Atal Setu bridge, reflecting the substantial infrastructure investment. The project is expected to ease congestion on the Eastern Express Highway and the Thane-Belapur Road. By drastically reducing travel time, the elevated road is anticipated to improve urban mobility while simultaneously boosting the region’s economic prospects.

CIDCO has been directed to obtain all necessary approvals within six months so that work can begin without delay. The timeline for the project’s completion is set at three years, although officials note that challenges such as environmental permissions and land acquisition could lead to delays. Beyond providing smoother access to NMIA, the corridor is seen as a catalyst for economic growth in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath-Badlapur, and Bhayander, regions that currently struggle with heavy road congestion. The airport is being positioned as one of India’s biggest aviation hubs.

However, the cost of convenience will weigh on daily users. A one-way toll on the elevated road has been fixed at ₹365, significantly higher than the ₹250 toll levied on the Atal Setu in Mumbai, according to NDTV Marathi. Reports also suggest that toll charges are expected to rise every year. With NMIA nearing inauguration, authorities estimate passenger footfall could reach two million annually in the initial years. By 2038, the airport’s operations are projected to expand further, handling as many as nine million passengers annually at full capacity.