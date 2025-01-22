Western Railway to Run Mumbai-Ahmedabad Superfast Special Trains for Coldplay Concert at Narendra Modi Stadium

Western Railway (WR) will run special superfast trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for the scheduled concert of Coldplay in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. To clear extra rush and convenience of passengers, WR has decided to provide special train services between Bandra Terminus and Ahmedabad station.

The booking for trains opens on January 22, 2025 (Wednesday), at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and on the IRCTC website. Train number 09461 will depart from Bandra Terminus on January 25, 2025, while train number 09462 will return from Ahmedabad on January 24, 2025.

Timetable for Train 09461 (Bandra Terminus to Ahmedabad)

Stops and Timings:

Borivali: Depart at 03:35 hrs.

Dahanu Road: Depart at 02:09 hrs.

Vapi: Depart at 01:30 hrs.

Valsad: Depart at 01:07 hrs.

Udhna: Depart at 00:15 hrs.

Arrival in Ahmedabad: 13:45 hrs.

WR will run Train Nos. 09461/62 Bandra Terminus - Ahmedabad Superfast Special to meet the travel demand created by #Coldplay concertgoers traveling to Ahmedabad and other passengers.



The booking for Train Nos. 09461 and 09462 will open on 22.01.2025, tomorrow, at all PRS… pic.twitter.com/J550CokuVj — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 21, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Cancels 277 Local Trains, Announces Special Block from January 24-26.

Timetable for Train 09462 (Ahmedabad to Bandra Terminus)

Departure from Ahmedabad: 20:00 hrs on January 24, 2025.

Arrival at Bandra Terminus: 11:45 hrs on January 25, 2025.

The special train will consist of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper, and General Second Class Coaches, catering to various passenger needs.

Ahmedabad's Coldplay concert will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The British band Coldplay will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.