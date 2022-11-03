40 veteran women athletes for naitonals

40 women athletes will be competing from Nagpur district in various track and field events in different age categories..

President of Women Masters Athletic Association Helen Joseph has been working hard to arrange all necessary arrangements for the team. General secretary Sudhakar Patil, joint secretary Ishwar Deshmukh along with the members of the executive body of Nagpur District Masters Athletic Association wished best luck to the team that left for Hyderabad on

The team left today morning to Hyderabad.