Gargi excels in karate

Nagpur, Sept 1

Gargi Parag Kulkarni, a student Hindu Mulinchi Shala won the bronze medal in the Under-12 girls category in the Maharashtra State Karate Championship held at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune recently on behalf of Maharashtra Karate Association.

Gargi was congratulated by the president of Stree Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Ravindra Fadnavis, Seema Fadnavis, school principal Maya Bamnote, vice principal Subodh Ashtikar, supervisor Rahul Bobde and sports teacher Ashfaq Sheikh for Gargi's success. Gargi is the daughter of famous acupressure doctor Parag Kulkarni