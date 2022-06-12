Ira International bag three titles

Nagpur, June 12

Ira International emerged as the best team of the Baidyanath Six a side Flood Light Rink Hockey Tournament organised by Vidarbha Hockey Players Association at Vidarbha Hockey Association ground on Sunday evening.

Ira International won the school girls title, emerged best in boys section and then claimed the women's title on Sunday night.

In the women's final, Ira girls defeated Wings Club 3-1. Sanskriti Murle scored twice while Prerna Bodke scored once for Ira. For Wings Club, Jiya Singh reduced the margin. Pranav Sharma, Senior President, Baidyanath, Harishchand Fulpadia, Sr DAG, AG Audit, Dharmendra Singh Dangi, Sports Officer, SECR, Kishor Jichkar, former corporator, Sunil Agrawal, former deputy mayor, Narendra Jichkar, Social Worker were guests of the prize distribution function. Gurupreet Singh, Convenor, VHPA, Vivek Siriah, Kuldeep Reddy, Satish Fulsunge, Ravi Francis, Sunil Madne, KC Fulsunge, Mahinder Singh, Shahnawaz Khan, Ravi James, Parag Bankar, Dara Singh, Harish Kapoor, Anil Daral, Faiyyaz Qureshi, Iqbal Mirza and others were present. Ravi James conducted the programme while Gurupreet Singh proposed a vote of thanks.

Dhyanchand win men's crown

In an edge of the seat encounter, Dhyanchand Sports Academy defeated Accountant General Recreation Club 2-1. Inder Raj Singh converted a penalty stroke to put Dhyanchand ahead. Shakeen Sheikh doubled the lead to make it 2-0 for Dhyanchand.

For AGRC, Jeetesh Singh scored in the last quarter.