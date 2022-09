Nagpur girls enter final, boys out

In the girls semis, Nagpur defeated Kolhapur 62-39. The quarterwise score in favour of Nagpur was 18-13, 17-8, 21-11, 6-7. Thanks to Dhara Phate and Gunjan Matntri who scored 14 baskets each for Nagpur.

However in the boys section, Nagur went down fighting to Mumbai Suburban 51-44. For Nagpur the efforts of Taaran Kakkad (19) went in vain

RESULT (all semifinals)

GIRLS: Nagpur (Dhara Phate 14, Gunjan Mantri 14, Meehira Dhote 10, Sameeksha Chandak 8, Swati Wankhede 7, Rajvi Maladhari 4, Sneha Khandelwal 3) bt Aditi Pagaonkar 13) 62-39 (18-13, 17-8, 21-11, 6-7);

BOYS: Mumbai Suburban (Chirag Sharma 10, Dev Premi 8) bt Nagpur (Taaran Kakkad 19, Yash Mehta 9, Sarthak Dhuldhule 7) 51-44 (15-8, 12-14, 12-2, 12-20)